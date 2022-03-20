Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 285.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.84. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $302.79 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

