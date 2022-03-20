Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,393,428. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

