Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,931,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

