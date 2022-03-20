Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.70.

Shares of WSM stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.18. 2,246,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

