Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NYSE:TNC traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.25. 139,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,236. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after buying an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after buying an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at $16,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tennant by 563.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 85,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

