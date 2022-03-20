Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TBNK. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. Analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

