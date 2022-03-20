Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

