Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.63.
TCBI stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $90.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
