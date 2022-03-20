Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.63.

TCBI stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $90.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,214.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 163,015 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

