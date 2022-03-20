Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

TGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE TGH opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after buying an additional 128,281 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 97,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,479,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.