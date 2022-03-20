Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,580,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,400. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

