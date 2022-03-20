Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in LPL Financial by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,245,000 after buying an additional 328,879 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,081,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 28.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after purchasing an additional 206,486 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.63.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.01. 847,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

