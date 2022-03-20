The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lowered by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA opened at $192.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

