The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $97.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock valued at $67,167,325. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

