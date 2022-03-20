The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.6% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 153,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

