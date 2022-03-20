The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $48.64 million, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.65.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

