The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.43 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

