The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3,133.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Kraft Heinz worth $104,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

