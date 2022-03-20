The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,236,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

KHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

