The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STKS. Wedbush began coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,260,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $2,914,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 176.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 408.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 155,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $366.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.52.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 51.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

