The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $180.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,111. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.