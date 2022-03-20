thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €13.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.87 ($15.24).

A number of research firms recently commented on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday.

TKA opened at €8.37 ($9.20) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a one year high of €27.01 ($29.68). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.25.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

