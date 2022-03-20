Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Shares of TLYS opened at $9.87 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

