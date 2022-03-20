TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 3.8%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.01. 3,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 834,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.84.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

