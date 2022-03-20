TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Receives $32.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TOD’S from €30.50 ($33.52) to €32.50 ($35.71) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.