Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $10.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,817. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $722,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $353,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,986,100 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 91,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

