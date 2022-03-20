Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives $122.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $92.68 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

