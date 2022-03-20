Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total transaction of C$1,137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,000 over the last three months.

TIH traded up C$1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,883. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$89.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$118.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 29.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$109.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

