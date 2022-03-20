TOWER Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $255,402.00 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $255,402.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOWER has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00035400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00106053 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

TOWER Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

