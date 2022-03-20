Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $13.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 84.95% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

