TradeStars (TSX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $268,596.00

TradeStars (TSX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $268,596.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.06896866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.00 or 0.99906387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041054 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

