Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $770,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,290,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,645,000 after buying an additional 1,741,437 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $54.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

