Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires New Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,447,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ITT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after buying an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $81.37 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.44.

ITT Profile (Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.