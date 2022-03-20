Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

NYSE FCX opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.