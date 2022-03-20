Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.