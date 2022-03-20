Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $512,000 Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.84. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $94.14.

