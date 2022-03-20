Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

ARKK stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

