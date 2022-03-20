Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC reduced its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,450 over the last 90 days.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.74.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

