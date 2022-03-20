Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.93.

NYSE TRV opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $181.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

