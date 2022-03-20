Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.60 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 million, a PE ratio of 132.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 35,400.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $134,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 81,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $445,859.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,692 shares of company stock worth $1,866,300. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

