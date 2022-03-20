Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.14.

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

TSU opened at C$32.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$27.07 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$102.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 2.1899999 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

