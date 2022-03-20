Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.09. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $69.01 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

