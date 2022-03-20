Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 36,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,920,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

