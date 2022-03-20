TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.82 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.99. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

