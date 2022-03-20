Trust Co. of Oklahoma Decreases Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 4.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $303.45 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $269.31 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day moving average of $321.19.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

