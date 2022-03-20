Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $3.50 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.
Shares of VOO opened at $409.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
