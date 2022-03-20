Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in AON were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AON by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in AON by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $318.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.18. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,587 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,137 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

