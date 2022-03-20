Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 221 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $211.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $212.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

