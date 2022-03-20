Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $861.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $861.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.30 million. Twilio posted sales of $589.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.82.

Twilio stock opened at $159.66 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $261.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

