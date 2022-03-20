UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,046 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE:WLL opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

