UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.